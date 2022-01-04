500 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 46.5% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 805,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,365,000 after buying an additional 255,618 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.8% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 31.9% during the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $104.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.