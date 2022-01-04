$51.07 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to post sales of $51.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.70 million and the highest is $51.50 million. Tattooed Chef posted sales of $39.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $213.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.67 million to $213.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $282.99 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $296.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

TTCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. Tattooed Chef has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 0.10.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.