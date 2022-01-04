52,483 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Acquired by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Cars.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 11.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 74.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 300,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 128,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter valued at $199,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

CARS opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.96. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.