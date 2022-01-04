56,537 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Several research firms have commented on EPD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

