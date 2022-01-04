$590.56 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will post sales of $590.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $623.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $492.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 347,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 73,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,834. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

