5,904 Shares in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,904 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hector Colon bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver Pierce Smith bought 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,884.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NCBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $87.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $88.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

