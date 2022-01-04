$662.96 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report sales of $662.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $666.64 million and the lowest is $656.60 million. Masonite International posted sales of $618.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

DOOR stock opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $92.76 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

