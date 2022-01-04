$8.87 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report sales of $8.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $9.50 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $9.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $37.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $38.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $284.50 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $635.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.14. 7,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,008. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44.

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

