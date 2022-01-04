8,400 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.41 and a 200-day moving average of $162.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

