A. O. Smith Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,883 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,153% compared to the average volume of 230 call options.

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

AOS traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.96. 2,022,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $165,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

