Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aadi Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Aadi Bioscience Inc., formerly known as Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AADI. Cowen assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,990. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $512.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.50. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.78). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 33.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,584,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 642,809 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $7,605,000.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aadi Bioscience (AADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.