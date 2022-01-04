AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded to Buy at Vertical Research

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NYSE AIR opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. AAR has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.80.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AAR by 122.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 57.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

