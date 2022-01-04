Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $23.89

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $22.26. Abcam shares last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 144 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abcam has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abcam in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Abcam by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Abcam in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.