Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Abiomed by 4,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,805,000 after buying an additional 472,508 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $28,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Abiomed by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 360,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,451,000 after purchasing an additional 69,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.80.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $366.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.05, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.