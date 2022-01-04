Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Up 785.7% in December

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 785.7% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Acerinox will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

