ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACMR. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Shares of ACMR stock traded down $5.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.45. 9,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.81. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in ACM Research by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

