Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Down 74.1% in December

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the November 30th total of 940,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.13. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.57 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $235,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.