Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $115,939.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $115,939.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,779.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.94 or 0.08230008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00321428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.50 or 0.00930968 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00074221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.00484661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.64 or 0.00264301 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.