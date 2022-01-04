Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) is Matisse Capital’s 3rd Largest Position

Matisse Capital decreased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for about 4.2% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.52% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 47.1% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 97,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 135,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $249,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 206,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $2.83 dividend. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 57.87%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $50,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

