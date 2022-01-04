Add.xyz Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $5,033.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

