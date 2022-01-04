Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) Short Interest Up 75.6% in December

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the November 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDXF opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. Addex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

