Addison Advisors LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

GE opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

