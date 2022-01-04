Addison Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $73.77.

