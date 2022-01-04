Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post $4.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $16.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $20.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.76.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,932,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $610,466,000 after purchasing an additional 304,270 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 107.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.65. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

