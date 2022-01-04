Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after buying an additional 775,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

