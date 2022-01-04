Adviser Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $3,897,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $251.05 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total value of $258,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 668,567 shares of company stock worth $209,114,680.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

