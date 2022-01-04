Adviser Investments LLC Sells 3,990 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Redfin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Redfin by 10.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after acquiring an additional 254,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Redfin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,882,000 after acquiring an additional 67,841 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Redfin by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,040,000 after acquiring an additional 73,973 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

In related news, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $80,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,314 shares of company stock worth $6,841,546. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

