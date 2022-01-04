Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 221,303 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 930,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $20,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,727,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,173,000 after acquiring an additional 361,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after buying an additional 717,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after buying an additional 239,891 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 877,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after buying an additional 49,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after buying an additional 118,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.499 per share. This represents a $5.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.