Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $23,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $121.69 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $108.79 and a 52-week high of $137.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.25.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

