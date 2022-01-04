Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $18.78 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $2,291,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $333.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 100.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $371.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

