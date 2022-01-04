Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $19.95 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,568,000 after acquiring an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $1,332.94 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,018.73 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 838.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,347.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,562.69.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,019.57.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

