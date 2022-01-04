Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 181,185 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 126.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $21,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after buying an additional 88,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,584,000 after buying an additional 88,796 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,980,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 581,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 461,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,205,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

