Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,691 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Amundi bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in TJX Companies by 577.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in TJX Companies by 83.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

