Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.42.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO opened at $644.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $638.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $254.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

