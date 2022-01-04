Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 10,871 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 37.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 27.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

NYSE PWR opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.60 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

