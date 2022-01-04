Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 405.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,004.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76.

