Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Generac by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC stock opened at $347.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.51 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.43.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.