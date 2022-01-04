Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $583.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $372.45 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

