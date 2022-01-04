Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 132 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

NYSE:LIN opened at $338.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.55. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $346.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $173.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

