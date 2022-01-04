Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 945 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,054,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $266.11 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $266.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.62 and its 200 day moving average is $252.36.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

