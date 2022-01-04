AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $131.62 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.10 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

