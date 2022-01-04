AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $5,160,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $231.85 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of -1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.