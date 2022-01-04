AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

