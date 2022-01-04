AE Wealth Management LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHR. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after acquiring an additional 536,073 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 516,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 334,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XHR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

