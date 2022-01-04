AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 363,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,723,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

