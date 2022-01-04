AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

