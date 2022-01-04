AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.09%.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

