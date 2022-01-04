AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.40

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.40 and last traded at $78.30, with a volume of 2029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.63.

Get AECOM alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,088,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AECOM by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.