AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.24% of AerCap worth $94,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at $71,667,151,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 239.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after buying an additional 1,486,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at $70,190,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 96.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,909,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after buying an additional 935,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $48,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

NYSE AER opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

