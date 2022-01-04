Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given New €98.00 Price Target at Barclays

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had its target price increased by Barclays from €91.00 ($103.41) to €98.00 ($111.36) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of AEOXF remained flat at $$125.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.63 and a 200 day moving average of $127.23.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

